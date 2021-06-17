This joint event with Bethesda also won the best show presentation award.

With E3 2021 now over, there comes that moment when companies show off their stripes after the fair. And, in the case of Xbox, they have every reason to be satisfied. As we shared yesterday, the E3 organization and its jury of experts have chosen the Xbox and Bethesda conference as the best presentation of E3 2021. But there is still more. As confirmed Phil Spencer, head of the brand, this year has been Most-watched E3 presentation in Xbox history.

We didn’t feel so much energy since the time of the 360Phil SpencerThrough Twitter, the Microsoft executive thanks the players for their support in the last week, which has helped them break their E3 records: “Thanks for a fantastic week, our most watched E3 ever. We didn’t feel as much energy and excitement from the fans and the team since the time of the [Xbox] 360. We’re motivated by the community’s faith in Xbox, and we’ll continue to innovate with the players in the center of everything we do. “

This last phrase by Phil Spencer is the very reflection of what was your lecture: games, games and more games, with Xbox Game Pass always in the center of the ads. And is that the subscription games catalog has become the key element of Xbox strategy, a service with hundreds of games available, including launch titles, and that is now available for one euro for the first three months.

A service that, as announced on Sunday, will receive launch games such as Bethesda’s new Starfield, which will be exclusive to Xbox, an upcoming Forza Horizon 5 set in Mexico, or also, of course, the expected Halo Infinite that aims at the end of this year. If you missed any of their news at the fair, you have all the Xbox and Bethesda announcements from E3 2021 available here.

More on: E3 2021, Xbox, Phil Spencer, and Bethesda.