A special event focused on the future of Xbox. Although the official details of this presentation are currently unknown, a new leak brings sad news, since it has been mentioned that the Xbox brand would disappear completely.

Recently, Jaydub, a famous industry insider focused on Xbox, mentioned that Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, would star at next week's event, where it would be announced that Xbox, as a brand, has come to an end, and would be renamed Microsoft Gaming, which is the name of the company's gaming division. This is what he commented:

“Satya Nadella will change the name of Xbox to Microsoft Gaming. The brand we have known for 24 years is out of there. Satya believes in an anywhere, anywhere approach when it comes to more than just gaming and the cloud. Stay tuned for next week's Microsoft business event, hosted by Satya.”

Without a doubt, sad news for many. Xbox, as a brand, has been around for 24 years, and has positioned itself as one of the great companies in the video game industry.. However, this seems to conflict with Nadella's vision for his video game division.

In June 2023, while the Activision Blizzard acquisition trial was underway, Nadella even mentioned that he was not happy with the exclusives, and wanted to make Microsoft Gaming content available on all possible platforms. Although at the time this comment was seen as a way to persuade the United States jury not to prohibit the purchase of Call of Duty duels, today we see that this statement was a vision of the future. This is what he commented at the time:

“If it were up to me, I would like to get rid of the exclusivity on consoles. The dominant player has defined the competition in the market using exclusives. I have no love for that world.”

In this way, it is more than clear that this could be the last week for the Xbox name. We can only wait for more official information to be released in the coming days.. On related issues, Xbox employees and managers do not know what will happen with these changes. On related topics, Xbox might not abandon the console market.

Editor's Note:

This is truly sad news. It is one thing for Xbox to become a third-party publisher, and another for the brand name to disappear and be replaced by something like Microsoft Gaming. Although it is too early to know what consequences this change will have, we could well be facing the death of one of the pillars of the industry.

Via: Jaydub