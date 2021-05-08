Microsoft has updated the Xbox app for all beta users so that now the Xbox app shows full stats among other new features, including the ability to view total playtime. This type of change has been in demand for a long time, and it will be well received by players who were hoping to have a much more complete experience with this application. For what hours of play could not miss.

We recently explained in We are Xbox how to download the Xbox app to play streaming. To get access to statistics in the Xbox app, you must download the beta version of the app on Android. If you have iOS, you had to sign up for the trial to get access to the beta app, but it may not be available at this time. You just need to wait until this update is released to the public.

Xbox app shows full game statistics

Yes, the Xbox app shows full game statistics. But not in all its versions. The Xbox app has a beta version It is updated with the latest features. While this beta update is now available to those who download it on Android, it is not available to the general public. The important thing is that if you have the beta version, it allows users to see the total playing time of the games they have played so far.

As seen in reddit, data related to games played is clearly displayed in a table which shows the playing time and other statistics of the game. It’s interesting to see this outside of the Xbox console and directly in the Xbox app. But it must be said, now that the Xbox application shows complete game statistics, we can say that Microsoft is treating its users well. It is also possible to see how much progress has been made in the game along with other statistics.

