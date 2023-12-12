Like Spotify, multiple video game companies carry out some type of annual summary that shows us our activity over the last year. We've already seen PlayStation do this, and now it's PlayStation users' turn. Xbox to shine Thus, You will be able to know in a good way which game you spent the most time on, and much more information.

All you need to do is enter this siteenter your data to log in, and that's it, just like that you can enjoy a series of quite interesting data about your performance throughout 2023. From the games you spent the most time on, a graph that shows you what your cheating gender was in the last 12 months, the rarest achievement you got, and much more information. This is the official description that Xbox has provided about it:

“Take a look at how your playstyle came to life with personalized data. Get access to stats like total time played, total achievements, top genres played, best month of play, and more! You can even see what your 3 most played games were and how you ranked within them.”

Once you have all the necessary information, You can share your data on social networks, show off your achievements, compare hours of play with other users, and much more. This way, you can have a clear idea of ​​what your preferences were throughout 2023 to expand them in 2024, or completely change direction to experiment with everything Xbox has to offer.

Considering this year's releases, it's likely that titles like starfield, HiFi Rush and Forza Motorsport are on the list of the most played by the public. We only have to see if in 2024 we will see a first party release calendar that is equally or more interesting than this year. On related topics, here we tell you how to check your annual PlayStation summary.

Editor's Note:

This year I abandoned my Xbox, something I hope to change next year. My most played game was Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namea fantastic experience, and on the same list I also found HiFi Rush And till Age of Empires II in its console version.

