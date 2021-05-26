After what Microsoft announced that Xbox and Bethesda would go to this E3 together, a question that had been rumored for months, the only question that remained was when this macro conference would take place. Despite various rumors and leaks, Microsoft had been silent until now.

Today we can finally announce that this wait is over and that finally the Xbox and Bethesda conference for this E3 already has an official date.

The announcement has come from the official Xbox Twitter account, which has highlighted that there will be announcements of new games and new additions to Xbox Game Pass. The conference date will be June 13 at 10AM PT.

This date matches the one leaked a few days ago by well-known insider Jeff Grubb, who commented that the conference would take place on June 13. This isn’t the first time Grubb has hit Microsoft leaks, which it seems to be focusing on lately. This suggests that the insider may have several reliable sources within the company and casts further credibility in his recent Xbox leaks.

We hope you are looking forward to seeing the conference as eagerly as we are. For the rest, we can only say that we hope to see you connected this June 13 to enjoy the new announcements about the future of Xbox and Bethesda, who from now on will share a future together.