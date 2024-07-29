For some months now, Microsoft announced that the game store Xbox 360 would be closing so that users can no longer purchase items from the catalog, and today (July 29) is precisely when many titles will no longer be available. It is not a total elimination, since some can still be played on later consoles, but there are some that specifically will not return, unless the user has them available in a physical version.

It is mentioned that just over 200 games will no longer be on sale for the audience, and there are some like Double Dragon II: Wander of The Dragons, Panzer General: Allied Assault, Crimson Alliance, Hybrid or even Sonic The Hedgehog (2006). So users still have a couple of hours to check out and check out whatever they need, after all some games can still be found on the grey market, the ones they need to worry about are merely the digital exclusives.

It is worth mentioning that even though this is happening, it is still possible to download previously purchased titles, no matter if it is outside the aforementioned date, and also some of them will continue to have online functionalities except for the Halo ones that can only be tested from now on. Xbox One. This means that when the user tries to enter the store he can no longer buy anything, as is the case with Nintendoit will throw an error message when you press A on the acquire button.

This move is no longer a surprise, as the same thing happened a couple of years ago with PlayStation 3, Vita and PSPstores where many games can no longer be purchased, although there are still some with this transaction but only by adding balance to the card and not directly from the account as with PayPal. Likewise, in 2023 Nintendo He did the same with Wii U and 3DSplaces that left many exclusive and classic games lost that cannot be tried on Switch.

