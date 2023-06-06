There is no shortage of great controls for xbox series xbut there’s nothing like the next Hyperkin Xenon Wired Controller. The gamepad is officially licensed by Microsoft and is a replica of the original control Xbox 360although it is designed to offer full support for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and pc.

He Hyperkin Xenon Wired Controller it features a share button, vibration feedback, a 3.5mm jack, and a detachable USB-C cable. Being a wired controller, it might appeal more to gamers playing on PC or Xbox on a desktop. In addition to the modern features, you will get an authentic replica of the old controller of Xbox 360.

hyperkin is no stranger to working with Xbox to launch nostalgic accessories, as the company previously released the Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onewhich featured the rugged design of the original gamepad from Xbox.

If you are interested in acquiring this new gamepad inspired by Xbox 360, you will find four different colors to choose from. He Xenon could be a popular wired controller for xbox series x and pcbut as a user of Xbox, you have many other options to choose from. He Xenon It’s going on sale June 6, but if you’re that impatient, you can pre-order it on Amazon USA for $50.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: At the time I thought it was the best controller ever made, and maybe it was, but now…I think it would feel rather strange and old. Nostalgics will certainly love it.