The users of the social network X – more even known as Twitter – have reported this morning a generalized fall in. As portals such as Downdector, the notice peak has occurred around 10.30, while, on social networks, many users from several countries are warning of malfunction in English, French or even Indonesian.

Reports about Twitter malfunction Downdector

The users have experienced problems accessing the application, especially in the desktop version. At the time this information is written, the service seems to have recovered in many Spanish computers, while users continue to post complaints from other countries.

“Communication failure! Billy on Twitter! The Twitter fall is due to an important interruption, ”says a user in Japanese. “Oh, Twitter has really fallen, right? I think my wifi is an interference, ”he laments another in Indonesian.

Also in the United Kingdom they have reported failures on Elon Musk’s platform from 10 am, as The Independent reflects. “You could not visit the website or load news publications through the application,” they highlight.