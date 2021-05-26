Crowd of people, mostly young people, in front of the Monument to the Heroes, in Bogotá. Camilo Rozo

Since last April 28, an unprecedented wave of protests has erupted in Colombia: marches, cultural activities, sit-ins and constant blockades, something that is repeated every day. Generally, in the country protests lasted half a day and when there were attempts to make a protest that would stop an entire society, it occurred in regions or a few municipalities. In addition, they always protested, what is known as organized civil society, that is, some unions, social and agrarian organizations. This time, everything was different.

At present, organized civil society barely represents 15 or maximum 20% of the total number of dealers, the rest are a series of new citizens on the street. Young people are the main architects of this mobilization, in all the cities of the country they leave by the thousands. Analysts, politicians, and experts speak that it is something new, they say that they are not organized or have visible leadership and, furthermore, they state that they do not have clear proposals. But it is the opposite, it is what could be called the emergence of different youth movements with political projection. The X-ray is as follows.

Three groups of young people converged on the streets. On the one hand, those who could be called those who have nothing to lose are people from 17 to 27 years old, many of them have never had a stable job or have not been able to finish their secondary education. In addition, as many point out, they eat better in the community pots that have been created in the national strike than at home. These young people have nothing, society abandoned them and they seek to claim their rights. The popular neighborhoods have erupted in a social protest in the last month.

A second group of young people are those that the economic system has sacrificed, that is, people who had managed to join the system and who after the crisis were fired and cannot find work or economic alternatives. Many of them have no way to pay the rent, or study credits. They are hungry. A third group of young people are those of some political background, most of them from the university student movement, who, given the closure of universities and virtual education, saw their movements deactivated and were linked to neighborhood political processes.

These three groups of young people met in different parts of the cities and began to create a new political subject. There, in addition, local organizational expressions such as artistic, literary collectives and, above all, barristas converged. The latter have played an incredible role in neighborhood organization. The old disputes between the brave bars of different soccer teams are over and now they work together to confront the police.

This entire youth movement has been growing underground for several years, to the rhythm of collectives, artistic expressions and, of course, social networks. Therefore, while the country wondered what was happening, these young people have been grouped into four types of organizations. Some, the most visible, are what is called the first line, shock groups before the police. They are supported by other young people who are called the second line, the third line and even the fourth line, the latter are what provide health care to the injured who leave the crashes. Although their visible role occurs in clashes with the public force, the truth is that at the local level they play a leadership role and organize local assemblies. They are the main neighborhood references. Second, there are collectives, such as feminists, humanitarians, among others, who play a role in transferring the organization mechanisms so that communities can find ways of self-management.

Another significant number of young people have gathered from emerging urban expressions, such as graffiti artists, urban artists, among others. These types of groups manage to mobilize donations, form artistic protests and gather thousands of people. Finally, other young people organize themselves in very local neighborhood collectives, such as groups of young people by blocks or neighborhoods or sectors of neighborhoods. It is simply amazing.

Each type of group has its leaders, each young person fulfills a role and they have found the figure of local, neighborhood and sector assemblies to arrange negotiation proposals. In each area of ​​Bogotá or Cali, young people have their list of requests and proposals. They have concentrated all these requests in 10 points and the most important is the reform of the national police.

The police repression in Colombia has been more than brutal, according to social organizations there are more than 40 young people murdered, almost a score of sexual assaults, more than 20 young people with assaults on their eyes and more than a hundred injured with firearms, all this allegedly committed by the National Police of Colombia.

Obviously, all this emergence of youth organizations will have a political impact. It is not yet known if electoral, the most certain is yes, but its main impact will be political, the politicization of the youth has grown substantially, they have taken over the country debate and have debated the society they want. It is a democratic awakening.

