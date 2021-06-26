OfSebastian Horsch shut down

The electronic patient file arrives. Markus Leyck Dieken coordinates digitization in the German healthcare system and reveals in an interview what is changing and how.

Munich – Markus Leyck Dieken has been the sole managing director of Gematik, which coordinates digitization in the German healthcare system, since mid-2019. In the interview, the doctor and former pharmaceutical manager gives insights into what the electronic patient record and other innovations are supposed to change for patients.

Mr. Leyck Dieken, from July 1st, German medical practices should be able to use the electronic patient record. What does this mean for the patient?

The app for the patient record has been available to those with statutory health insurance from all German health insurances since January 1st. With the connection of the vast majority of practices, the infrastructure is now also in place. From July 1st, the doctors can put findings in the electronic file.

In other words, as a patient, I no longer have to drag documents to the doctor?

Exactly. Laboratory values, ECG results – all of this can be collected in the file and made available to doctors again. Incidentally, also normal findings in which no disease was determined. When someone comes to the practice with chest pain, it is often interesting for the doctor what the EKG looked like when nothing hurt.

Initially, however, the options are still limited. For example, it is not yet possible to insert image files from MRT or CT images in the summer.

So far there has been very little digitization in the German * healthcare system. That has changed decisively in this legislature. We are in a digital race to catch up. And there is a clear timetable for this. From 2023, for example, you can also load MRI and CT images into the file. The vaccination card, the maternity protection booklet, the dental bonus booklet – you will find all of these there. And as early as October 1st, the electronic certificate of incapacity for work, which the doctor sends directly to the cash register, will arrive. From the middle of next year you will no longer need a printout for the employer.

The electronic prescription is to be introduced nationwide from January – “High skepticism of data protection”

The electronic prescription is also to be introduced nationwide from January onwards and is to be continuously expanded.

Exactly. Here, too, we’d rather start with 85 percent than wait for 100 percent. At the end of the process, however, there will be a level of service that German citizens have not yet known. Then, for example, when prescribing a wheelchair, the approval of the health insurance company can be obtained within minutes. In addition, the patient is shown where he can pick up this wheelchair right away. And the billing goes directly to the health insurance company.

The Bundestag decided 16 years ago that there should be electronic patient files. Why did it take so long?

We are more skeptical about data protection in Germany than in other countries. In addition, doctors feared too much insight into their actions and high costs. However, it was not only through Corona that it became clear: Digitization is the only solution. The paperwork in clinic and practice administrations eats up more and more time. Then there is the demographic pressure. In an aging society, we need digitization to lower our health costs. In addition, as an individual doctor, you can no longer keep up with the rapid pace of medical progress. Today, new findings sometimes only reach the patient seven years later. That, too, will change with digital support. This makes a good doctor even better.

Sections of the medical profession are skeptical: “I can understand that”

Parts of the medical profession are still skeptical.

I can understand that. However, our experience shows that doctors are far more open once they have tried the electronic file themselves. But it is important that we work with the doctors to make their work even easier over the next few years. We still have to do more.

Can every doctor see all the data in the electronic file?

In the current version there are two baskets. The patient can enter data himself in one basket, the doctors fill the other basket. Each of these baskets can be released or locked for a doctor for a certain period of time. So if I don’t want a doctor to see certain information, I can move it to a basket that is locked to him. From January 1st you can even assign access rights for each individual document. The health insurance companies have no access to the data. From next year there will be a basket for the health insurance companies.

And how safe is the file from outside cyberattacks?

We continuously monitor the attack attempts and respond to them. In addition, each individual finding is encrypted end-to-end. Only the insured can open the data. We are unique in Europe with this security standard. In this way we ensure that even a super computer with several days of computing capacity cannot simply crack this lock.

The interview was conducted by Sebastian Horsch.

The Gematik Gematik is the national agency for digital medicine. This means: The health insurance companies offer their patients their respective electronic patient files, but the core of these files and the technical standards are determined by Gematik. The Gematik is supported by the associations of doctors, dentists, clinics, pharmacists and health insurance companies. In 2019, the Federal Ministry of Health * took over 51 percent of the shares and can therefore make decisions without the other shareholders.

