Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has launched a new initiative aimed at attracting small businesses to advertise on the platform.

And the platform announced its intention to offer a discount of $ 250 to selected companies when the company spends $ 1,000 or more on new ads on the platform within the next 30 days.

X said in an online post that it found that more than 8 out of 10 of the platform’s customers are small or medium enterprises, which is the segment that the platform is targeting with its new initiative.

The company added that the validity of this discount expires on December 31 of the year in which it is granted, and a minimum ad spending may be set to take advantage of it.