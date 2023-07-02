The X Murcian Dancers Gala was held on the night of July 1 at the ‘Víctor Villegas’ Auditorium. The artistic director of the gala, Carlos Grávalos, brought together ten Murcian dancers on this occasion to form an extensive program that included classical, neoclassical, contemporary, Spanish dance and flamenco. The show consisted of two parts and lasted one hour and forty-five minutes. This event was organized by the Association of Friends of Dance of Murcia and sponsored by the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA).

The gala began with the performance of Alberto Muñoz and Adriana Sánchez who interpreted “L’Spectre de la Rosa”, followed by the winners of the 2022 edition of the Tiempo de Danza Award Miguel Carrasco, Candela Hernández and Ana Pizarro, and the final touch The first part of the gala was put on by the dancers Javier Lausarreta, Fernando Alburquerque and Adrián Parra (AsiSomos Cía.) interpreting “Mírame” and Carmen Coy with “Trino”.

Before closing the first part, the winners of the XIV Tiempo de Danza 2023 Award, Claudia Hernández, Ana Lucia Cárceles, María García and Lucia López, participated in the gala, which was held on the night of last Friday, June 30.

The second part continued with the performance of Pablo González, who performed “Uno, aquí y ahora”, to give way to the piece “Acopla2” performed by Jesús Calvache. Almudena Maldonado delighted the audience with her “Crying”, and Carmen Valverde offered the piece “Córdoba” before Carmen Coy returned to the stage to present us with “Punto de Fuga”, followed by “Llamas de París” by Julia Pardo. For their second performance, Alberto Peñalver and Adriana Sánchez offered “Blink”, by the Murcian choreographer Juanjo Arques.

The show ended with the pas de deux of the white swan of “Swan Lake”, an opportunity to enjoy Clara del Cerro and Aníbal Caballero. A final coda as a greeting prompted the Murcian public who attended the gala to bid farewell to the dancers with a warm ovation.