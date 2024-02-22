













The X-Men have always been progressive: Now they give us the wedding between Mystique and Destiny









Marvel's official accounts have already indicated who stars in the issue. X-Men: The Wedding Special, and obviously it's Mystique and Destiny. In addition, it was specified about the narrative core of the series:

“It's a mutant wedding show! Mystique and Destiny are one of the most beloved and enduring gay couples in comics history. Together for more than 100 years, the couple secretly married during their decades of romance. “Now we will be able to see the event and the renewal of those vows for the first time in the pages of the comic.”

The new issue of Marvel will be released on May 29, and will have the cover made by Jan Bazaldua.

In addition, much more was promised this year:

“This year, Marvel's Voices: Pride makes history with Marvel's first lesbian wedding! And with a couple as complex as these two, you know there's a lot more to the story. In the classic tradition of Fantastic Four Annual #3 and X-Men #30, this anthology will be a must-read for all comics fans. We promise the party will crash! Villainy! Romance! And much more!”.

There is a great hint that the celebration could lend us deep narrative knots. Are you ready for what's coming?

Other one-shots have been announced to be created by Tini Howard, Wyatt Kennedy and young souls: Tate Brombal and Yoon Ha Lee.

For its part, The Wedding Special will be in the hands of Kieron Gillen, but the illustrator has not yet been revealed.

