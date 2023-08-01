The city’s Department of Buildings registered 24 complaints related to the large banner, which was placed on the roof of the company’s headquarters in downtown San Francisco on Friday, and angered neighbors who complained about the annoying lights for them.

This step came in the wake of a post written by Musk, who acquired the company in October for $ 44 billion, in which he announced that the headquarters of the company, which had recently changed its name to (X), would remain in San Francisco despite the “death spiral, as company after company left (the city).” or leave it.”

“Beautiful San Francisco … even though others abandon you … we will always be your friends,” Musk wrote.

But the giant X logo didn’t stay much in place.

“This morning, building inspectors noticed that the emblem was being dismantled,” a spokesperson for the city’s Building Inspection Department said via email Monday. He added, “A fee will be assessed on the property owner for installing an unauthorized illuminated logo.”

At the beginning of the week, local residents recorded a video clip depicting the giant luminous and glowing logo, and some of them criticized the annoying lights emanating from it.