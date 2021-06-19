Xavier Berneda, co-owner of Munich, poses in front of the firm’s models. JUAN BARBOSA

Xavier Berneda wants to refute the hackneyed saying that affirms that the grandfather creates the company, the father reinforces it and the grandson sinks it into misery. Together with his brother David, he runs the Munich shoe and sporting goods firm. A brand that started in 1939 and that is now, with the third generation at the helm and after having overcome family disputes over inheritance issues, when it has reached a state of superior form. “It makes no sense to talk about whether this is our best moment, what you have achieved is in the past”, replies the CEO. Addicted to paragliding, he aspires to give his business high flights and, just as his pulse does not tremble when he is in the air supported by a light piece of canvas, he assures that, in business, the only thing that scares him is boredom: ” I don’t want to stop having fun ”.

More information

The sports apparel and accessories trade generated in 2019 an impact of more than 7,600 million euros in Spain. The Spanish Association of Manufacturers and Distributors of Sporting Goods (Afydad) highlights the weight of sports fashion and, specifically, sneakers and sneakers. Definitive data for 2020 are not known, but the gymnastic furor that was unleashed with the lifting of the domestic confinement anticipates equally optimal figures for the sector. Munich shows this.

The company has hardly suffered any blow from the coronavirus. It has just closed its 2020 financial year and the turnover of 40.9 million euros is 8% lower than the last result prior to the pandemic. “But the profit has grown,” says Xavier Berneda, without disclosing figures. In times of confinement, the brand achieved the second best year in its history, exceeding the 40.5 million invoiced in 2018 and the 35 million in 2017. “Despite the covid we have hired new personnel, we have made a logistics expansion of 3,500 meters squares and we have continued to invest in the company, ”says Berneda. The quick reaction capacity was key when the first effects of the virus appeared.

Over Munich, the storm clouds of the covid loomed very soon. The company has one of its factories and a 9,000-square-meter warehouse near Igualada, an area that first registered the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Catalonia. The Generalitat decided to close the region and isolate it to prevent the spread of contagion. Those who Xavier Berneda baptized as “the Chernobyl Boys” worked in that zero zone, employees who had to manage to continue supplying the orders that were dispatched through the digital channel. It was on the internet that the company concentrated its efforts. A shipment of 90,000 masks with the brand’s popular X was hurriedly launched at a promotional price, attracting 20,000 new customers on the web. A salad of data with names, ages and foot numbers that becomes valuable information to later try to sell shoes, clothes, accessories or bags. Traffic on the Munich website has grown 128% and they have sold more than a million masks.

“We risk a lot, but we have always had stock, and when our customers have reactivated and have needed a product, we have been able to provide it ”. Sales of the handbag line have grown by 250%.

Berneda does not hide that there have been hard days and that uncertainty has conditioned decision-making. The 260 workers of the company suffered an ERTE. The vast majority of the staff was operating shortly after, but the hiatus has been lengthened for those workers who have a closer dependence on the twenty of their own stores managed by the brand, managed through the company La Tormenta Perfecta. The general manager emphasizes the need to stimulate the workforce: “There is a lot of talk about billing data, but it is more important for me to specify how many people you give work to”, and defends that the company tries to “take care” of its personal. “95% of the bonuses have been paid equally, despite the pandemic,” he defends. In turn, he admits that the virus has also led to layoffs: “It has helped us to realize who is not up to the task.”

Hand in hand with grandfather

Berneda boasts of having hardened in all the stages of the hierarchical ladder of the company, from the days when he accompanied his grandfather to sell shoes in the villages. Remember that your ancestor had his own methods of sniffing out the business. “He looked at everything,” he recalls, “even if there were hostess clubs in a town, and he associated it with the purchasing power of the neighbors.”

Munich was identified for years as a flag sports brand, dominating specialties such as handball or futsal. But with the turn of the century, he was putting his foot in the casual fashion segment. Its top manager indicates that it responded almost to a need: “I saw what they made in China, at the price they made, and I was amazed. We realized that production in Spain could only be sustained if high-value items were produced ”. He dived into Asia and reserved the fashion line for the factory in Catalonia. This top of the range barely represents 10% of the million sneakers that the brand puts on the market. The rest are manufactured in China, Vietnam, Indonesia and, also, production is commissioned to Morocco and Tunisia. “Price is not everything, you have to give top quality and a design adapted to the circumstances.” It is the formula that Munich applies to avoid mishaps.