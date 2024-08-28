Elon Musk could be soon have to sell more Tesla shares to hold up financially Twitter, now renamed Xwhich is facing serious financial difficulties. Despite promises not to sell any more shares until 2025, the situation could change.

In the second quarter of 2023X has seen a worrying 53% decline in revenue, putting the social platform in an increasingly unstable position. This decline in revenue reflects not only a decrease in advertising, but also a loss of trust among users and advertisers, who see the platform as increasingly unattractive.

Elon Musk: Previous Tesla stock sales

Musk had already sold a significant portion of his shares Tesla to fund Twitter’s acquisition in 2022, promising not to do so again until 2025. However, as X’s economic difficulties continue, Musk could be forced to review this promise. The pressure on Tesla grows, as each share sale could weaken further boost investor confidence in the company.

The decision to sell further shares for support X could have significant consequences not only for Muskbut also for the two companies. Tesla could suffer a decline in stock value, while X may not survive without an injection of liquidity. The analysts they observe carefully how Musk will handle this crisisas his choices could determine the future of both his creations.

The situation of Elon Musk It represents a delicate balance between saving a struggling platform and maintaining investor confidence in Tesla. Whatever his decision, he will have implications long-term for the tech and financial industries. It remains to be seen whether Musk can maintain control of both of his companies without making further sacrifices.

