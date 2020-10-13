The European Union has the green light from the World Trade Organization (WTO) to impose a tariff hit on the United States for an amount of 4,000 million dollars (about 3,400 million euros) for the illegal aid granted to the aeronautical manufacturer Boeing. The Geneva-based body thus closes a cross dispute of more than three decades, after last year it authorized Washington to apply sanctions to European products for 7.5 billion dollars (6.9 billion euros) for aid to Airbus . Brussels has tried, so far without success, an agreement for a friendly solution to the conflict in which both parties will renounce to tax their products more.

The EU had brought the granting of alleged illegal aid for the construction of the Model 777X to the WTO. The arbitration body agreed with him and authorized him to apply tariffs to compensate for the damage, but the amount to which these sanctions could amount had yet to be decided. By clearing this front, the EU can kill two birds with one stone: collect that grievance and respond to the arsenal of tariffs that the Donald Trump Administration announced a year ago on European products for the aid that Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Spain granted also illegally to Airbus.

The European Commission has since tried, in vain, to promote a de-escalation. The good relations that former President Jean-Claude Juncker had with Donald Trump were not enough to change Washington’s mind. And neither has Ursula von der Leyen’s new cabinet. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed this summer the tariffs imposed despite calls from Brussels to park cross-sanctions and agree to a new global subsidy system. Especially when both sides of the Atlantic are going through the worst economic crisis since World War II.

While the EU reached out to the US, it was also preparing possible retaliation. The EU had asked the WTO to tax US products for $ 12 billion. In fact, after the dispute resolution body gave him reason, he prepared a list with imported products that add up to 20,000 million euros. These include agricultural and industrial goods, wines, alcoholic beverages (rum, vodka), video consoles, electronic games, and vehicles (helicopters and other types of aircraft).

Misgivings about Beijing, which continues to resist opening up its economy, and friction with the United Kingdom have made rebuilding transatlantic relations a priority for Brussels. The new Head of Commerce, Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, has reacted immediately to the decision, in which he has seen an opportunity: “We will immediately work again with the United States in a positive and constructive way to see where we go from here ”. Despite the conciliatory tone and open to opening a negotiation path, Dombrovskis has also warned: “In the absence of a negotiated result, we will be forced to defend our interests and respond in a proportionate manner.”

The EU is closely following the result of the presidential elections next November, which could accelerate new times in relations between the two shores of the Atlantic.

Airbus reaction

After learning about the WTO decision, Airbus showed its “full support” to the EU Commission “in taking the necessary measures to create a level playing field and seek an agreement that should have been reached a long time ago”, as stated in a statement.

“Airbus did not initiate this dispute in the WTO and we do not wish to continue to harm customers and suppliers in the aviation industry and all other affected sectors,” said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury.

Airbus announced at the end of last July that it had reached an agreement with the governments of France and Spain to accept higher interest rates on the repayable loans that both states have granted them for the launch programs of the A350 aircraft. The manufacturer was thus responding to one of the US requests for the alleged favorable treatment of several European governments to the aeronautical consortium, which has led to litigation in the WTO. that lasts more than 16 years, and that has resulted in the imposition of tariffs on all kinds of agricultural and industrial products that have nothing to do with aviation.

“As we have already demonstrated, we remain prepared and ready to support a negotiation process leading to a just solution. The WTO has spoken now, the EU can implement its countermeasures. It is time to find a solution now so that tariffs can be eliminated. on both sides of the Atlantic, “Faury said Tuesday.