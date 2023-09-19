The WTO confirmed the sending of claims by Ukraine against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has confirmed that Ukraine has filed lawsuits against European Union (EU) members Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. This is reported by RIA News.

“We can confirm that the request for consultation was received on Monday evening,” the organization said.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski commented on the situation with Ukraine filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against three EU countries due to the ban on importing Ukrainian grain.

According to him, the states that Kiev complained about helped him with the export of agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine, and therefore it was necessary to first try to discuss the current situation with them and come to a “friendly” solution instead of resolving this issue in court .