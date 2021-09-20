Jimena Rodriguez

Mexico City / 20.09.2021 13:40:51

Since 1972, the WTA women’s tennis circuit finals have been held in 10 cities in eight countries, but from November 10 to 17 of this 2021 they will arrive for the first time in Mexico, which means a historic moment for the country and Latin America. The eight best players in the world in singles and the eight best pairs in doubles will meet for one of the most important tournaments every year on the calendar and it is broadcast to more than 150 countries.

Among the players already classified are Australian World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Czech Barbora Krejcikova in singles, while there are two couples also ticketed.

“Due to the pandemic nur players have played extraordinary situations over and over again from week to week. The competition in the rankings is very close because many are just a few points away from reaching a qualification in the finals. The results of the next tournaments will be vital because young people like Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu could do it”Commented Fabrice Chouquet, director of the WTA Finals, at the official presentation of the tournament.

The format will be round robin in both singles and doubles. The eight players are divided into two groups of four, the first two in each group qualify for the semifinals, and the finals will be played on November 16 and 17. Ranking points are added based on round robin matches going forward, not just the final result. The event is organized by the WTA and Octagon, a company that has a long history with tennis in our country for 20 years. After holding two category 250 tournaments in 2020 and 2021, they realized that they had to organize something bigger due to the success and good treatment that the tennis players themselves spoke about.

Fabrice Chouquet commented that it was not difficult to decide to do it in Guadalajara once Octagon’s proposal came in a few months ago. From 2022 to 2030 the finals return to China, where the organization was not possible due to the pandemic. Also present at the presentation event Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco, who mentioned that they expect an economic spill of 450 million dollars.

“This event is going to put Guadalajara in the eyes of the world. We all understand the significance of this event in the world of tennis, but in many ways it represents the hope that we are starting a new stage in the city, a revival. We are working fully on the strategy to activate business tourism, but also in the entertainment area. And the past tennis event that was still held at a time of emergency in the pandemic was an example that it can be achieved successfully with the correct health protocols. We want this to be the starting signal for cultural events to reactivate “.

Inside the Pan American Tennis complex, four courts will be remodeled with the works starting on this day Furthermore, a fifth will be built in a new stadium that has the modern capacity to sponsor an event of such quality. It is not yet known exactly what the capacity will be, since the government and the health table must authorize the number, but it will be in the first week of October when the ticket sales go out. There will be an afternoon and evening session during the six days of activity.

“Next November Guadalajara, Jalisco will be the world capital of women’s tennis”Concluded Carlos Lemus Navarro, municipal president of Zapopán.

