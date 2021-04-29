The two municipal swimming pools managed by private companies, under concession, will continue without activity for four more months, as admitted yesterday by the Councilor for Sports, Diego Ortega. The facilities, located on Wssel de Guimbarda street and in the Mediterranean Urbanization (the ‘Urba’) have been closed since the second wave of the pandemic forced to decree a partial suspension of activities, at the end of last year. Afterwards, the City Council has admitted the request of the mercantile companies not to force them to open until the volume of cases and infections are at such low levels that they allow them to function practically without restrictions. This is to minimize health risks and not endanger the economic viability of the contracts, according to the councilor.

Ortega has set himself the goal of returning these pools to activity after the summer. By then, he hopes that it will be possible to recover almost completely normal sports activity, both in competitions and in individual practice.

Unlike the two urban swimming pools under a municipal concession, the City Council maintains those that it manages directly in La Aljorra and Pozo Estrecho in operation. In the latter case, the Contracting Board yesterday addressed the gas supply contract for its air conditioning, in the same session in which it dealt with the Sports Palace.

In the sports halls the tracks for training and competitions of federated teams are in operation, but the ban has not been opened for use by fans. Ortega will wait to see how the pandemic evolves and also for the indications of other administrations to make a decision. But, in this case, he trusts that the situation can be almost completely normal after the summer period.