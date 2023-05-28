Genoa – In the path that in democracy leads to the conquest of power, elections are a necessary but not sufficient condition. The work is completed in two ways: by carrying out the reforms promised in the electoral campaign and by occupying the key roles in the public machine.

Both roads, legitimately, reflect one ideological vision, but it is clear that the first looks more to the interests of the citizens, i.e. to consolidate consensus by demonstrating that we have been able to untie the knots that are believed to be slowing down the country. The other instead responds to a more strategic approach: having like-minded people at the junctions is equivalent to establishing a political line and an idea of ​​society day after day with the aim of consolidating the foundations that will be able to perpetuate success in the polls.

The events of the last few weeks tell us that Giorgia Meloni and his government are dedicating themselves more to the second way: an understandable choice, but not without consequences.

In principle there would be no scandal: lo spoiler system it has existed for at least two centuries and it is certainly not surprising that a force like the Brothers of Italy, once seated at the head of the table after years of waiting in the hall, wants to capitalize on the electoral success. Two examples above all: the large public companies – Eni, Enel, Leonardo – are too precious cogs, starting from their financial weight, to imagine that a government does not want to make its voice heard.

And Rai is still a precious piece in the relationship with public opinion to dream of a gap with respect to previous executives. On the contrary, he makes those who now – see Giuseppe Conte – call for salvation revolutions such as the “States General for Rai” to smile, forgetting that when he sat in Palazzo Chigi he had not shied away from the liturgy of changing its leaders. Then, of course, the results will have to be evaluated, because Rai is a company that is on the audience market and it will be necessary to measure the effect on the financial statements of giving up share champions. And before that, thinking about information, it will be necessary to certify that all voices are respected and to avoid that those of the opposition end up in a sort of Indian reservation. However, it is much more serious when political loyalty becomes the prevailing method for other types of appointments: this is the case of the Anti-Mafia commission, which due to its parliamentary nature and the subject it deals with, would always require a guide with a solid curriculum and immune from controversy and shaded areas. Principles that, in this round, have been blithely ignored.

to a advancing government in terms of appointments, it counteracts the stalemate in the area of ​​reforms, limiting ourselves to the economic ones, which are more at the center of the debate in these hours than the equally crucial ones relating to rights. The negative assessments of the tax authorities and pensions coming from foreign analysts, first the European Union, then the International Monetary Fund are worrying: if only because an indebted country like ours absolutely needs credibility and trust to be able to sell on the market at sustainable prices our public bonds and thus finance the functioning of the state.

But it worries him even more disheartening stammer on the use of funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, those famous 200 billion that Europe has allocated to us in the Covid era: we hailed them as the unmissable joker for building a more modern and efficient Italy, now they seem to have become one uncomfortable obligation. It’s not just a sensation: according to the Court of Auditors, in the first 4 months of 2023 we spent only 1.1 billion against an annual budget of 32.7. There are many truths behind these figures, starting with the difficulties that our public bodies have in planning, spending and managing. Historical evils that the Meloni government has certainly inherited, but on which it has grafted its internal divisions and the different opinions on how to relocate those funds, with the result of arriving at a dangerous impasse for which embarrassing ways out are already foreseen. how to ask Europe for leniency (read not wanting the money back) even if the agreed objectives have not been achieved.

Have lots of money available and not being able to spend them: it is difficult to imagine anything more tragically humiliating, and it is no coincidence that I use the term tragic since even the post-flood in Emilia Romagna was accompanied by a statement of funds available and not spent on those works of fundamental prevention if we do not want to mourn human lives.

Therefore ask the prime minister and her executive, in the process of rooting power, to rebalance the reform-appointment mix in favor of the former, it is not simply a call for consistency with the electoral promises, which praised a radical transformation of the Italian company: slogans are part of the political game and we don’t want to be naive. On the contrary, it is an essential reminder of reality: one can pretend to ignore it, to postpone reforms and changes, but the bill for the country will be high and having deployed one’s troops on the most coveted seats will not be enough to settle it.