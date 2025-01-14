Carlos León (Ceuta, 1948) is, without any doubt, one of the best Spanish painters, an artist who has spent five decades developing an aesthetic that has taken him since proximity to ‘Support/Surface’ approaches until the reconsideration of Abstract Expressionism, but…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only