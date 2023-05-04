The wrong day: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

The wrong day is the film broadcast tonight, May 4, 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2. It is a 2020 film directed by Derrick Borte. Important names appear in the cast starting with the protagonist Tom Cooper who has the features of Russell Crowe. Below we see what is the plot and the cast of the thriller.

Plot

The film is set in New Orleans, USA, and the protagonist is Tom Cooper. The latter shows up at his ex-wife’s house armed with a hammer and a petrol can. The woman lives there with her partner and both are brutally killed. Tom sets fire to the house to cover his tracks and then flees the crime scene in his pickup truck. Shortly thereafter, stuck in traffic, Rachel sees a pick-up truck stopped at a green light so she honks the horn hoping she’ll get a move on. Her son Kyle is in the car with her. Rachel is going through a difficult time as she is about to leave her husband, but meeting Tom Cooper will make her life even more difficult. Because he’s really in that pick-up and she didn’t appreciate his prompting at all. In fact, he threatens her and, harboring revenge, begins to stalk her, following her everywhere.

The wrong day: the cast of the film

Now that we have briefly seen what the plot is, let’s find out what the cast of The Wrong Day is. The film is a thriller starring Russell Crowe. Below is the list of actors and actresses and their cast characters:

Russell CroweTom Cooper

Caren PistoriusRachel Hunter

Gabriel BatemanKyle Hunter

Jimmi SimpsonAndy

Austin P. McKenzieFred

Juliene JoynerMary

Anne LeightonDeborah Haskell

Michael Papajohn: Homer

Lucy FaustRosie

Devyn A. Tyler: Mrs. Ayers

Streaming and TV

But where to see The Wrong Day on live TV and live streaming? As already anticipated, the film will be broadcast on Thursday 4 May 2023 at 21:20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay platform which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.