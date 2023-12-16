Charlie is 14 years old. He dreams of being a professional golfer. Bronny is 19. He dreams of playing in the NBA. Both are promising young Americans. And both are children of two living myths, Tiger Woods and LeBron James, two legends who in the final part of their careers tutor children who have grown up with part of their destiny written. Charlie Woods competes today and tomorrow with his famous father in the PNC Championship tournament (Movistar Golf, 8:00 p.m.), an unofficial family championship in pairs that in recent editions has served both to check the father's physical condition and to observe the evolution son's physical and technical skills. Bronny James debuted last Sunday in the American College League (NCAA) with the Southern California Trojans team after overcoming a heart problem suffered last July. In the front row, of course, was proud dad James.

Bronny James, in his NCAA debut, alongside LeBron. Mark J. Terrill (AP)

Videos comparing father and son flood social networks. The American golf circuit, PGA Tour, has issued one in the last few hours that brings together images of Tiger and Charlie performing the same gestures, from hits on the course to celebrations and similar responses to the press. They look like two copies. Another video compares Bronny's block on a Long Beach player in his debut a few days ago with King James' block on Iguodala in the NBA Finals.

Tiger Woods fights against retirement. About to turn 48 (on December 30, curiously the same day that LeBron will celebrate 39), the winner of 15 majors longs for one last dance at the Augusta Masters while closely following the career of his son, whom he even has served as caddy in a junior tournament.

“I hate to say it, but I'm going to admit, he already has. A few weeks ago I didn't hit him well, and he made a bomb that caught me.” Tiger already admitted that Charlie has hit a drive farther than him. There was in his words that mixture of resignation and at the same time admiration for the progress of his son, whom he has trained in golf since his first steps. Nothing strange when he hides a green in his mansion and when he himself was molded by his father, Earl, before he knew how to walk.

It was military training. Green Beret Earl Woods served in the Vietnam War and discipline permeated the life and education of his son. Eldrick Tont (the middle name is Thai due to the origin of his mother, Kultida) was nicknamed Tiger in memory of an army colonel who was a friend of his father with whom he met in the trenches. Earl did not hesitate to use any tactic in training the boy that would help him toughen him up. He applied with him the methods of psychological torture that he had tested in the war and that he would teach years later as a professor at a military academy.

From that whiplash childhood emerged Tiger, a winning machine, an impassive robot in his prime years who now, as Charlie's father-coach, has avoided exhibiting with his son, at least publicly, a toughness similar to that which Earl showed. with him in his treatment and in his statements. “Don't copy me,” Tiger said in reference to the swing of Charlie; “copy Rory [McIlroy]”He is the number one in the world, you will never see him unbalanced in a hit and you can hit him as hard as you want.”

If Tiger's father monopolized every moment in his son's preparation, LeBron James' father did not even exist for him. His name was Anthony McClelland and he disappeared when he found out that his partner, Gloria, was pregnant. LeBron Raymone James grew up without that father figure, although with the anger of his absence. “Look, Dad, you not being there is one of the reasons I grew up the way I am and am who I am, why I get so stubborn when I want to achieve something,” James wrote years later about a majestic career that contemplates four NBA championship rings.

The Lakers star's attitude towards Bronny, the oldest of his three children (Bryce and Zhuri are the other two), is, as in the case of Tiger, that of a proud man. “I can't even tell you how emotional today has been for me! I'm literally exhausted and all I can say is, 'Bronny, you're just amazing.' Damn the victories and defeats that will come. You already won the final championship and that's life! Proud of you, kid! I love you,” James commented after Bronny debuted in the University League with four points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of play. He had thus overcome a cardiac arrest suffered on July 24 that kept him away from the slopes for five months.

LeBron Raymone James, named after his father, is a 1.91m point guard or shooting guard whom the NBA star prohibited from playing American football and ice hockey so that he would not get hurt. After studying at Sierra Canyon School, he chose the University of Southern California before being able to compete in next summer's NBA draft (like Spanish promise Aday Mara). As a college player he can receive income from sponsorship and image rights, and has already participated in some advertisements with his father. The young man is a business asset, and a ticket to see him at his debut could reach thousands of dollars. He debuted with the number 6, although he had always played with the 0 in honor of Russell Westbrook.

LeBron James' last great challenge is to coincide in the NBA with Bronny (a father and son have never been on the court at the same time in the League). He could do it next season, the last of his contract with the Lakers, when he will turn 40. It seems more difficult for Tiger and Charlie Woods to play in an official tournament at the same time. Although surely the Tiger will have already thought about that.

