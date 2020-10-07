He did not care about posterity: many of his writings have been lost and apart from a few rare circles cultivating his memory, Mohamed Saïl has sunk into oblivion. Yet here is a major figure in the workers’ movement and in the anti-colonialist struggle. This Kabyle born at the turn of two centuries, died in 1953, in Bobigny, lived a thousand lives: antimilitarist having deserted the trenches of the Great War, driver-mechanic, earthenware repairer, anarcho-syndicalist activist, volunteer in Spain in the Durruti column . It is to this character that Prévert dedicated his poem Strange strangers. The Lux editions brought together around thirty of his texts, indictments against racism and colonial oppression, reflections on the working-class condition, letters from the Spanish front, articles on the plight of North African workers. This rebel knew the prison, he never ceased to resound his words of anger. These still resonate: “Since we elbow each other every day, let us seek rather to understand each other in order to better unite in the face of the common enemy: capitalism and the State. “ R. M.