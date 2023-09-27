The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has agreed to end the strike against Hollywood studios, which has paralyzed production in much of the country’s film industry for five months.

«(The union) voted to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of (…) Wednesday, September 27. This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the members’ right to make a final decision on contract approval,” the WGA published in a statement.

The vote will take place between October 2 and 9, after both the Board of Writers Guild of America of the West (WGAW) and the Council of the Writers Guild of America of the East (WGAE) agreed to recommend the agreement achieved with studies.

The WGA went on strike on May 2 and the work stoppage reached its 145th day this Saturday, putting it two weeks away from the longest strike in the union’s history, which lasted 154 days in 1988. For its part, the Union Actors Guild of America (SAG-AFTRA) joined the strike on July 14 in solidarity with the screenwriters.

Among the main improvements, according to a document published by the WGA itself, are the increase in the salaries of the Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA, the collective agreement that covers the benefits, rights and protections for most of the work performed by members of the WGA). WGA) or the increase in contributions for health and pension insurance.

Regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI), it cannot be used to write or rewrite material, and it cannot be used to harm the rights of the writer, who can use the AI ​​with the consent of the company, which in turn does not You can force it to be used.

Furthermore, the scripts cannot be used to train the different Artificial Intelligence systems.