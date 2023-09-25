The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Hollywood studios have reached an “exceptional” provisional agreement this Sunday and it must be ratified by the members of the union so that this historic strike, which has paralyzed the productions of a large part of the country’s film industry for five months.

“We can say, with great pride, that this agreement is exceptional, with significant benefits and protections for screenwriters in all sectors,” the union has communicated to its members, according to CNN.

«The WGA and the studios have reached a provisional agreement. This was possible thanks to the enduring solidarity of WGA members and the extraordinary support of our union brothers who stood with us for more than 146 days. More details will be published once the contract text is finalized,” the WGA has published on its social network account X, formerly Twitter.

The main complaints of the screenwriters are the change in the economic and salary structure of the television and film industry, which does not provide sufficient work opportunities or allows even the most successful screenwriters to make a living. This situation comes from the decrease in income from television networks and streaming platform services.

Similar demands from the actors



The WGA went on strike on May 2 and the work stoppage reached its 145th day this Saturday, putting it two weeks away from the longest strike in the union’s history, which lasted 154 days in 1988. For its part, the Union Actors Guild of America (SAG-AFTRA) joined the strike on July 14 in solidarity with the screenwriters.

Both sides have similar sets of demands, including better wages, residual payments from streaming services for their work, and labor protections against the use of artificial intelligence.