The strike of thousands of film and television writers in the United States has put the entertainment industry in check this Tuesday.

The screenwriters agreed to stop working after talks with major studios over their salaries broke down.

Some 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) voted in favor of the strike starting at midnight Monday.

Tuesday night TV shows are expected to be the first to be affected, while future series and movies could be delayed.

In 2007, screenwriters went on strike for 100 days, with an estimated impact of around $2 billion for the industry.

This time, the screenwriters are up against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios including Amazon, Disney, Netflix and Paramount, demanding higher wages and a largest share of current streaming profits.

On Monday night, the WGA said the strike decision came after six weeks of negotiations that produced a “wholly inadequate” response to “the existential crisis facing screenwriters.

A key issue is how screenwriters get paid for shows that often sit on online platforms for years, but there are also discussions about the future impact of artificial intelligence on scripts.

The AMPTP said it had offered a “comprehensive package proposal” that included higher salaries for screenwriters.

But the association was not willing to further improve that offer “due to the magnitude of other proposals that are still on the table and on which the union continues to insist.”

On Sunday night, the Deadline Hollywood portal reported that producing popular late-night shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, would have to stop.

Colbert, who taped his show before negotiations collapsed, shared an image of his writers voicing support for the industry in his monologue on Monday night.

At the Met Gala, Fallon said she hoped the strike would not go ahead, but at the same time she hoped “a fair deal” would be agreed for the writers: “I need my writers badly, I don’t have a show without my writers.”

Late Night host Seth Meyers expressed his support for the strike on his show on Friday.

“I also strongly believe that what the writers are asking for is not unreasonable,” Meyers said. “As a proud member of the trade, I am very grateful that there is an organization that looks out for the best interests.”

“Troubling Points”

The WGA has criticized the studios for creating a “gig economy,” or on-demand economy, which aims to turn screenwriting into a “fully freelance” profession, that is, by independent employment and not by a guild.

“For the sake of our present and our future, we have been given no other choice,” the union declared in a lengthy document.

He called for a minimum television staff, ranging from 6 to 12 writers per show, as well as a guaranteed number of weeks of employment per season.

In its own statement on Tuesday, the AMPTP noted that these were the two “main points of contention.”

For their part, the studios said they must cut costs due to financial pressures, while noting that payments to screenwriters hit an all-time high of $494 million in 2021.

The AMPTP also rejected the union’s demand that it ban the use of AI bots to write or rewrite material, instead offering to hold “annual meetings to discuss advances in technology.”

What happened during the last writers’ strike?

Many readers may remember how TV and film productions changed during the pandemic lockdowns, but some may not remember the similar effects of the last big writers’ strike in 2007.

At the time, they asked new contract studios to give them more money when their work was sold on DVD, downloaded or streamed online.

For viewers it meant that the big late-night shows, which rely heavily on writers, went off the air.

Production also stopped on major primetime soaps, comedies and dramas, including Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives and The Office.

The strike cost Breaking Bad fans two episodes of its first season. However, he also saved the life of one of the series’ main protagonists, Jesse Pinkman, whose character had been at risk of being erased.

Other productions went ahead without their writers, often with less than desirable effects.

In cinema, the best example of the problem was perhaps the James Bond film Quantum of Solace, as star Daniel Craig recalled in an interview.

“We had basic drafts of a script and then there was a writers’ strike and there was nothing we could do,” he said. “We couldn’t get a writer to finish it. I said to myself, ‘never again,’ but who knows. I was trying to rewrite scenes, and I’m not a writer.”

After a deal, in which the writers were promised a higher percentage of future profits generated, it took months for television to return to normal.

Alex O’Keefe, writer of the comedy-drama series The Bear and a member of the WGA, told the BBC on Monday that half of all screenwriters received minimum wage from the studios.

“Writers like me, especially young, black, native writers, writers of color, have brought a new wave of creativity to the process. But we find ourselves unable to survive in places like New York and Los Angeles where we need to be to attend the rooms of the scriptwriters”.

“I wouldn’t classify all writers as poor or broke, but I can say I have $6 in my bank account,” he said.

Paul Glynn

BBCNews