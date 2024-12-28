I do not live off my books: the royalties are modest. I don’t make a living from television: the salary is meager. I live off my family. I mean: I am supported by my family. More precisely: I live off my mother’s charity. My mother has money that comes from her family’s mining investments. With that money he has bought apartments on the island where I live. She and her family frequently come to the island and sleep on those properties. But, when my mother is not visiting, I am in charge of renting her apartments to guests who reserve them for a week, or for two, or for a month. That way, when properties are vacant by my mother and her family, I do my best to find short-term tenants who will pay to occupy them. It is not, of course, a disinterested effort. My mother pays me a salary to find travelers passing through to sleep in her apartments. I’m my mother’s real estate agent. I don’t charge you a commission. I charge you a fixed salary, regardless of the results. I live then not from my books or my appearances on television, but from my mother’s charity. However, the job of regent of my mother’s apartments entails certain inevitable problems. When there is a problem, the guest doesn’t call my mother: he calls me. And there is always a problem. And the guest complains and demands that I solve it. And I often find myself in a bind, trying to sort out the unexpected messes that arise when you rent properties for short stays, for short periods, to travelers from all over the world. The other night, for example, I was with my wife and our teenage daughter, enjoying Christmas Eve dinner, when a woman, arriving from India, and staying at one of my mother’s properties, began sending me some urgent, pressing text messages. It was December 24, I was having dinner, and suddenly the woman told me that a misfortune had happened in the apartment she had rented to me: the toilet didn’t work, it was clogged, it had poured its brown water over the entire bathroom. The woman, who has paid quite a bit of money to sleep in that property, demands that I solve her problem without delay. I interrupt dinner, go out to the hotel garden, call all the plumbers I know, but none of them answer me, they all refer me to some recorders. I immediately tell the lady from India that I can’t find a plumber during the Christmas Eve, that she please close the door to that bathroom and that, the next day, very early, at eight in the morning, I will go to a plumber to fix the toilet. The woman gets excited, upset, and demands that I solve the problem right now, because the entire apartment stinks. I’m not telling you, out of respect, what I’m thinking: what the hell have you, and your husband, and your kids put in the toilet to clog it? My job is not to scold her, nor to improve her hygiene habits, but to solve the problem of the clogged toilet. I promise you again that the next morning I will go unclog the toilet and clean the bathroom. I think: You’re such a bad writer, such a failure, that you make a living unclogging rich people’s toilets. Of course, I don’t go at eight in the morning. I wake up at one in the afternoon. The woman has written me numerous text messages, saying aggressive things to me. I think: can’t you clean the bathroom yourself that you’ve dirty? But, of course, I’m not telling him. It’s December 25th and I’m calling all the plumbers in town. No one is willing to work on Christmas. As it is, I tell the lady from India that we must wait one more day, because, if I go to the bathroom myself collapsed, I won’t be able to solve anything. Outraged by my ineptitude, the woman threatens to sue me and demands that I refund her the money she paid to stay at that property. She probably thinks: it’s his fault because the toilet was already broken before I arrived. I think: she and her family are to blame because they have flushed something of inhuman proportions down the toilet. So, since the woman threatens me, and since I am a pushover, I offer her to move to the hotel on the island. She accepts, delighted. I go to the hotel, reserve a suite for him and pay a fortune. The lady from India has won, I have lost. The next day, I finally find a plumber, we go together to the damaged apartment, we enter that stench as if we were entering a suffocating morgue, without electrical services, where everything reeks of human waste, and in less than an hour the heroic plumber unclogs the toilet clogged. Then the cleaning lady arrives and works hard to leave the bathroom and apartment spotless. Only then do I write to the lady from India: good news, the problem is solved, the toilet now works, the bathroom is clean, the apartment smells good (because I have perfumed it with a spray). To my astonishment, the woman refuses to return. He tells me that they have already moved to the hotel, that my family’s apartment is not in good condition and that they will stay in the hotel, where they are more comfortable. Overwhelmed, I suggest that, if so, she pays for the following nights at the hotel, but the lady from India demands that I pay for every night until January 2, the date she will leave the island. Only then do I call my mother on the phone and ask her what I should do. Always smarter than me, my mother tells me: don’t pay her for one more night at the hotel, you’ll see she returns to the apartment. In fact, since I refuse to continue paying for the hotel, the lady from India and her family return to the apartment. She doesn’t thank me for the night I paid for her at the hotel. She’s still angry, as if I were to blame for the mess that made the Christmas holidays dirty for both her and me. The next day, the lady from India, who is a doctor, because I have already researched everything about her, and she is Married to another doctor, and whose wedding was covered by a major newspaper, she writes me some text messages, neither thanking me for anything, nor praising the beautiful views of the apartment, nor telling me that they can now defecate in peace in all the bathrooms in the apartment. property, but complaining in angry terms because someone has parked her vehicle in the designated parking space where she was supposed to leave her rental car. I respond without delay, terrified of his bad moods. I tell him that I have no idea who may have occupied our parking space and that, in the meantime, he should use the second space reserved for that apartment. What is my fault if someone leaves their car in the place where my tenant was supposed to park? None. But the lady from India blames me. And she leaves her rented vehicle in the second parking space, but she is still furious with me, as if I had deliberately clogged her toilet, to spoil her Christmas holidays, a holiday that I don’t know if she celebrates, because maybe she is not a Christian, and as if I had also given instructions for someone to also obstruct the parking space. Everything with that lady from India is a drama peppered with reproaches, threats and insults that I do not respond to, because time and time again I melt into apologies, I apologize a thousand times and tell her that I am doing my best to resolve her setbacks. Still It’s not a new year, the lady from India hasn’t left my mother’s apartment yet, I have to put up with her until January 2nd and I’m afraid that the worst is yet to come and that tomorrow, when I wake up, I will find ten or twelve messages of texts written by her, demanding that I run to the apartment to solve one more problem for her. In fact, minutes ago he wrote me a message saying that he had found a dead cockroach in the living room (he attached a photo of the cockroach), that the apartment was filthy and that I should go immediately to pick up the body of the cockroach, because If she put it in the toilet and flushed it, maybe the toilet would clog again. I’m going to pick up the cockroach right now, I wrote to the lady from India.

