The British-American gave a video speech at the British Book Awards, where he denounced that intolerance and threats are growing on the western side of the world and it is at the most sensitive moment in history.

During a speech on Monday night, the writer Salman Rushdie, who was fatally stabbed nine months ago, warned that free speech in the West is under greater threat than ever.

The British-American essayist of Indian origin spoke out in an allusive video for the delivery of the British Book Awards, a ceremony in which he was awarded the Freedom to Publish prize, which distinguishes “the determination of authors, publishers and booksellers who they stand up against intolerance despite the continued threats they face.”

“We live in a time, I think, where freedom of expression, freedom to publish, has not been under such a threat in Western countries in my entire life,” he said.

Rushdie added that during his stay in the United States, he must “see an extraordinary attack on libraries and children’s books in schools,” which he called “tremendously alarming” and must be “fought against very harshly.”

During his address, he also criticized publishers who modify the content of old books according to the sensibility of modernity, as happened with rewritten works by Roal Dhal or Ian Fleming.

“May they come to us from their time and be of their time. And if that’s hard to take, don’t read it, read another book,” he demanded.

At 75, Rushdie was the victim of an attack at a literary festival in upstate New York last August, suffering loss of vision in one eye and nerve damage in one hand.

The writer was living in hiding and under police protection after Rukhollah Khomeini, the Iranian ayatollah, issued a fatwa in 1989 calling for his death for blasphemy in the novel “The Satanic Verses.”

Hadi Matar, her alleged attacker, has pleaded not guilty to assault and attempted murder charges.

with PA