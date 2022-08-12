British novelist Salman Rushdie was attacked by a man on August 12 while participating in a literary event in Chautauqua, western New York. The 75-year-old writer was treated in an emergency, but details about his state of health are not yet known.

After decades of threats from different religious groups for his writings, this August 12 the British novelist Salman Rushdie was attacked by a man in New York while attending a literary event.

The first reports from witnesses and local media suggest that the writer was beaten or stabbed, a version that the authorities have not yet confirmed, nor his state of health after the attack.

Some photographs and videos on social networks show the confusion after the attack on stage in Chautauqua. In the footage, Rushdie can be seen on the ground receiving first aid before he was rushed to a hospital.

Author Salman Rushdie is seen after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution, New York, about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. AP – Joshua Goodman

The British novelist has been the target of intimidation for his controversial works for decades, especially for ‘The Satanic Verses’, a book published in 1988 and which aroused the anger of the Muslim world, especially that of the Iranian government that threatened him with death in your moment.

News in development…