If something can be highlighted from what the meeting with one of the most sought-after authors on the national scene left us, it is the trail of emotions that the author aroused before a totally dedicated audience. And it is that the readers already intuited that, before the appearance of a strong, confident and successful being, a humble, simple person full of feelings hides.

Víctor del Árbol arrived at the Isaac Peral room of the Polytechnic University with his impressive smile and his best sense of humor to face the questions of the members of the thirty reading clubs of the Municipal Libraries of Cartagena, within the OpenBook program.

The attendees, who had thoroughly read ‘Above the rain’ (2017), awaited the meeting with the author with “great enthusiasm and expectations”, since this annual event was previously canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic .

Del Arbol came to the room accompanied by the Councilor for Culture, David Martínez, and the head of municipal libraries, Carmen Rodal, who said she was “excited to have this author here whose book has fascinated me because his characters are full of strength ».

The author explained to THE TRUTH that he felt “amazed because the book has been a generator of community that has served to strengthen ties around a series of emotions and feelings. This shows that literature is something alive that connects us.

Later, he sat down before the public to open up and tell that his interest in literature comes from those years in which his mother, very humble, left him in the local library to go to work. “That’s when I realized that he would be a writer”, a job he threw himself into, not without some fear, after leaving behind twenty years of work as a ‘mosso d’esquadra’ (Catalan police officer).

Nadal Novel Award, among other awards, the author does not seem to care about other things than “living life intensely, taking advantage of the good times.” To do this, he recognized that he does not stop working on something that he is passionate about, such as building stories based on “life itself, on hardness and tenderness, two feelings that go hand in hand.”

‘Above the rain’ has not left any of the readers indifferent. Words of thanks to the author were mixed among comments in which the work was described as “fantastic, impressive, easy to read, entertaining and very emotional.” This was stated by attendees such as Cari Belda, María José López, Lola and Carmen Martínez, Nina Coello, Jesús Villalobos, Chelo Mur, María Ángeles Barranco, Encarna Pérez and Concha Alonso.

The debate with the readers was an apology for a book “that gives many ideas to the elderly, since it deals with the subject of two people hospitalized in a residence who are encouraged to travel”, agreed María Teresa Espín, Mari Carmen García, Juan Jose Alcaraz and Luis Enrique Garcia. Like them, María Donata Latorre, Maribel Conesa and María Antonia Inglés explained that the work “is loaded with teachings”. Ángeles Artés and Enriqueta Agüera, from the Canteras Reading Club, insisted on “the lack of these gatherings.”

Attendees such as Alicia Fernández, María de la Rocha, Lola, Lucía and Rita Martínez identified with an author who knows better than anyone how to deal with life, feelings and topics, sometimes so uncomfortable for literature, such as old age and the disease of the Alzheimer’s

Victor the Tree left a “good taste in the mouths of his readers”, to whom he told numerous personal anecdotes, intimate episodes such as his feelings when he faced a myocardial infarction, his need to write in order to live satisfactorily and his desire to let his epitaph read: “A guy who wants to wake up sleeps here.”