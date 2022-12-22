The Brazilian writer Nélida Piñón. Christopher Manuel

Four luxury apartments in the same building facing the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon, one of the most exclusive areas of Rio de Janeiro. That is what the Brazilian writer Nélida Piñón, Prince of Asturias Award for Literature in 2006, left her two dogs as an inheritance, Suzy Y pilara. It was explained by her assistant and close friend of hers, Karla Vasconcelos, who according to the will left by the writer will be in charge of ensuring the welfare of the animals: “I manage everything, but they are the real heirs. In fact, what is written is that the apartments cannot be sold while the girls they are alive It is his house, his property, ”he said in statements to the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo.

Piñón died at the age of 85 on Saturday, December 17, in a Lisbon hospital due to complications derived from gallbladder surgery. She was an only child and had no close relatives, beyond a few cousins, and her dogs, a Chihuahua and a miniature pinscher, were her most precious possession. They were like her daughters, almost literally. The two pets are registered under her last name (Suzy Y pilara Piñón, the second in homage to her great-grandmother Pilar) and have passport European.

According to the story of the novelist’s friend to Folha, the dogs undergo complete check-ups every six months and have a somewhat gourmet palate, even with Spanish reminiscences, most likely due to the origin of the author, a descendant of Galician immigrants. “They love Manchego cheese, anchovies and Foie gras. Everything they have is the best and it will continue to be that way,” commented Piñón’s friend, who will be the final heir to the novelist’s estate. The writer also included in her will a third person, chosen to be the mother of “the girls” if her trusted assistant dies or she can no longer care for them. Her identity is unknown, but according to Vasconcelos she is someone who knows what Suzy Y pilara represented for Piñón.

Susy, one of Nélida Piñón’s dogs. RR.SS.

the author of the republic of dreams Y Caetana’s sweet song he felt a true passion for his dogs, and one of his last joys was to welcome them in his lap a few hours before passing away. After much insistence, Vasconcelos managed to get the Lisbon hospital where she was admitted to make an exception and allow the canines to enter. “It was a nice farewell. You should have seen her face when she saw the girls on top of the bed, putting their paws on top of the sheet, ”commented her faithful friend.

Now, the novelist’s assistant is involved in the bureaucracy to transfer Piñón’s mortal remains from Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro, where they will be buried in the coming days. Her mortal remains will rest beside Gravetinho, another mini pinscher who passed away years ago from pneumonia. The puppy’s ashes were at the writer’s house. The two will be buried in the mausoleum of the Brazilian Academy of Letters, in the San Juan Bautista cemetery.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The Brazilian writer Nélida Piñón with her dog ‘Susy’. RR.SS.

Presiding over the mausoleum is the burial of Machado de Assis and his wife, Carolina. The immortals of letters have the right to be buried along with their sentimental companions, thanks to the commitment of the founder of the Academy. Nélida Piñón will be buried next to Gravetinho. For the first time, the temple where the geniuses of national literature rest will open its doors to a four-legged being.

The news that two dogs will inherit four luxury apartments stunned many cariocas and generated more than one critical comment, but what many do not know is that another part of Piñón’s valuable heritage will be available to all Brazilians. Last year, the novelist, translated into more than 30 languages, emptied her bookshelves and bequeathed more than 8,000 books from her collection to the Instituto Cervantes in Rio de Janeiro. All that personal file of hers now forms the Nélida Piñón Library, which can be consulted at the Cervantes headquarters, in the Botafogo neighborhood, a few kilometers from the apartments where her loved ones will continue to run Suzy Y pilara.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.