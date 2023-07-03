The Peruvian Hispanic writer Mario Vargas Llosa, 87, is admitted to a Madrid hospital for covid, as confirmed by his family on Tuesday on the social network Twitter. Family sources have indicated that the writer is stable.

“In view of the interest of the media in our father’s state of health, we make public that he has been hospitalized since Saturday after being diagnosed with covid-19. He is being treated by excellent professionals and accompanied by his family. We ask the media to respect his privacy and ours at this time ”, it was read in the account of his son Álvaro Vargas Llosa in a statement that his other children, Gonzalo and Morgana, also signed.

The Nobel Prize winner had already been hospitalized for the same cause in April 2022, which prevented him from attending the book presentation cervantes (Criticism) of the director of the Royal Academy of Language, Santiago Muñoz Machado, in a crisis that he soon overcame at the Ruber clinic in Madrid. The pneumonia caused by the virus had subsided.

In recent months, the writer’s activity has not ceased. Last April he received the Grand Collar of the Order of the Sun in Lima, the capital of his native country. He also participated, in the same month, in a cycle dedicated to his work at the Instituto Cervantes in Madrid. In February he entered the French Academy, the institution founded four centuries ago by Cardinal Richelieu, in an act attended by King Juan Carlos I and the Infanta Cristina de Borbón. “I secretly aspired to be a French writer,” he said at the beginning of his speech. Precisely, the last publication of him so far is A barbarian in Paris: texts on French culture (Alfaguara), a compilation of articles about his relationship with France.

