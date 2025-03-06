Galician writer, journalist and screenwriter Manuel Rivas has been awarded the Cedro 2025 award For his firm commitment to culture, as well as for his contribution to the defense of copyright and intellectual property, this entity of authors and editors reported Thursday.

The president of Cedro, Carme Riera, highlighted the “activism and public commitment to the promotion and defense of literary creation, cultural values ​​and copyright” of Manuel Rivas, which, which has expressed a “constant defense” of writers’ rights and translators before the unauthorized use of their works by generative artificial intelligence developers.

“Manuel Rivas He has never hesitated to publicly claim the need to preserve authorship And the fair remuneration of writers in the digital age, “he added in a statement.

He also highlighted the solidarity of the writer, who participated in 2022 in the #cedroteacompaña campaign, for publicize the aid that the entity offers to writerstranslators and journalists who spend moments of difficulty.

Manuel Rivas Barós, It is one of the Galician writers with the greatest international projectionmember of the Royal Galician Academy and with a work, The carpenter pencilwhich has been translated into 36 languages. He received the National Narrative Prize for What do you love me, love?





He won the 2006 Book Award of the Libreros Guild for Books burn bad, The Gold Medal of Merit in Fine Arts And, more recently, the National Letter Award.