The Board of Directors of the Spanish Reprographic Rights Center (CEDRO) has awarded the Cedro 2025 prize to the Galician writer, journalist and screenwriter Manuel Rivas for his “firm commitment to culture, as well as his contribution to the defense of copyright and intellectual property.”

Thus, the president of Cedro, Carmen Rierahe stressed that this recognition has been granted for his “his activism and public commitment to the promotion and defense of literary creation, cultural values ​​and copyright.”

“Throughout his professional career, both literary and journalistic, Rivas has always been next to culture and its creators,” said Riera, who recalled Rivas’s constant defense of the rights of writers and translators in the face of the unauthorized use of their works by generative artificial intelligence developers.

Manuel Rivas Barós (A Coruña, October 24, 1957), is one of the Galician writers with the greatest international projection. Member of the Royal Galician Academy, his work has been translated into several languages ​​- ‘The pencil of the carpenter’, to 36 languages ​​- and several of his works adapted to the cinema.









Rivas has received several awards such as the National Narrative Award for ‘What do you love me, love?’ (1996), the Prize of the Association of Writers in Galician Language for ‘The carpenter pencil’ (1998), the 2006 Book Award of the Book Guild for ‘The books burn badly’, the gold medal to merit in Fine Arts (2022) and, more recently, the National Prize for Letters (2024).