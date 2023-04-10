The writer and journalist Fernando Sánchez Dragó died this Monday at the age of 86 of a heart attack at his home in Castilfrío de la Sierra (Soria), where he was with his current partner, Emma Nogueiro, according to sources close to him. The novelist is the author of more than 40 titles, including synchronicities, for which he won the Fernando Lara Novel Award in 2006. With a degree in Romance Philology and Modern Languages ​​(Italian Section), Sánchez Dragó was a professor of Spanish Language, Literature and History at universities in Japan, Senegal, Morocco and Kenya. As a writer he cultivated, in addition to the novel, the essay. Your book Gargoris and Habidis. A magical history of Spain (four volumes. Hiperión, Madrid) won the National Prize for Literature in 1979.

The mayor of the town, Joaquín Cobo, has confirmed to Efe that the death of the writer occurred around ten in the morning. The first to assist Sánchez Dragó have been his own neighbors, including a nurse, who have tried to revive him until the emergency services have arrived and were notified at 9:57, at which time an ambulance and an ambulance have traveled to the house. helicopter.

Early this Monday, Sánchez Dragó, who lived in the province of Soria, tweeted a photograph with his cat on his official Twitter account. “The cat Elder brother he says good morning to me. He knows that the secret of almost everything is in the head, ”she wrote.

Other works by Sánchez Dragó are the novels The Golden (1984); The sources of the Nile (1986); the path of the heart (1990 Planet Award finalist), or the maze test (1992 Planet Award). In his youth, in the late fifties and early sixties, Sánchez Dragó fought against the Franco regime, which led him to suffer 17 months in prison and seven years in exile. The writer, however, later evolved his ideological positions from the left towards positions close to the extreme right.

Fernando Sánchez Dragó, during an interview with a group of children in Cabañeros (Ciudad Real) in 2006. Carlos de Andres (Cover/Getty Images) Fernando Sánchez Dragó and the former president of the Government José María Aznar, in Quintanilla de Onésimo, Valladolid, in 2006. Quim Llenas (Cover/Getty Images) The writer and journalist, photographed at his home in Madrid in 2006. Luis Magan Portrait of the novelist in 2007.

Europa Press Reports (Europa Press) Fernando Sánchez Dragó acted as a sandbox in a Goyesque bullfight that was held in Ronda in 2010. Europa Press (Europa Press via Getty Images) Fernando Sánchez Dragó poses during the presentation of his book ‘Esos Días Azules’ in Madrid, in 2011. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez (Getty Images) The novelist, together with the former Madrid president Esperanza Aguirre, in the Las Ventas bullring in 2013. Europa Press (Europa Press via Getty Images) From the left, the journalist Hermann Tertsch, Sánchez Dragó and the bullfighter Morante de la Puebla, during a Vox act in Vistalegre in 2018. Kike For The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, and Sánchez Dragó, during the book signing at the Madrid Book Fair in June 2019. Pablo Cuadra (Getty Images) From the guest rostrum, the writer follows the debate on Vox’s motion of no confidence against the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, with Professor Ramón Tamames as a candidate for the presidency, on March 23, 2023. JJ Guillen (EFE)

Sánchez Dragó also won the Ondas Award with the world by montera and the National Prize for the Promotion of Reading with black on white. He directed the nightly news program on Telemadrid night diary and until this Monday he directed and presented The White Nights and was a columnist, reporter and regular firm in The world. His journalistic work is partially collected in the four volumes of The Dragontea and the Big Bad Wolf.

One of his most controversial episodes occurred after the publication of his novel God raises them… and they talk about sex, drugs, Spain, corruption… (Planet). In it, the author, in an autobiographical style, claimed to have had sexual relations with two “lolitas” 13 years old in Tokyo (Japan). Page 164 of the book recounts how, in 1967, she got out of the subway and found herself “with some lolitas one of those ―now there are many― who dress like little foxes, with painted lips, lipstick, mascara, heels, miniskirt…”.

In the same work, Sánchez Dragó also wrote that “the very whores took turns” and “the criminals were them and not me.” The writer tried to justify himself after the controversy that arose by calling this episode a “trivial anecdote turned into literature”, although he presumed in the novel that the crime had already prescribed. Later, he explained that those sentences did not represent a real situation, although in those pages he described the sexuality of those minors in lurid and meticulous detail.

Sánchez Dragó was also an honorary patron of Disenso, the foundation chaired by Santiago Abascal, the leader of the ultra Vox party. In fact, last February, the first Castilla y León de las Letras prize awarded by Vox since he occupied the Ministry of Culture went precisely to Sánchez Dragó, who has never hidden his ideological closeness to the far-right formation. in his book Santiago Abascal. The vertebrate SpainSánchez Dragó praises the leader of Vox and his ideology.

Messages of condolence on the writer’s passing have poured in from all sides of the political and cultural spectrum. From the Planeta publishing house, where he has published most of his work, they have remembered the author with “enormous sadness”. The philosopher Fernando Savater, a “very close friend” of Sánchez Dragó and whom he had known for more than 40 years, recalled “a very unique character, who liked to contradict himself and say shocking things. It is good that there are people like that and I have always considered him a national treasure, ”he said in statements collected by Europa Press on TVE. The journalist Hermann Tertsch has described him as a “tireless and extremely free Spaniard, nothing complete, that he never hated and lived with immense imagination and passion”. The writer Andrés Trapiello has pointed out on his social networks that the Madrid author “has died standing up, like fighting bulls”.

The Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, has written on social networks “rest in peace”. While the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has also said goodbye to “one of our most recognized writers.” The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has mourned the death of “a friend, a thinker and one of the most brilliant writers of recent decades.” “He leaves us a legacy of fighting for freedom, of uncomplexed love for his country and for literature, and of resistance to any ideological imposition,” he added. Likewise, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, stressed that he has been a “very valuable intellectual” with “many contributions to culture.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe