Illustration of the writer E. Jean Carroll, during the trial in a federal court in New York, this Wednesday. Elizabeth Williams (AP)

The civil trial against Donald Trump for the rape of the writer and journalist E. Jean Carroll has experienced one of its highlights this Wednesday when the plaintiff took the stand. “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and destroyed my reputation, and I am here to try to get my life back, ”Carroll said, according to the words collected by the AP agency.

The trial is held in New York and the facts date back to 1996, the year in which the writer says that the tycoon raped her in the fitting rooms of a department store. Carroll has been able to sue Trump thanks to a new law that allows it despite the time that has elapsed. This is a civil lawsuit, not a criminal one, unlike the recent indictment for payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, where the prosecutor accuses Trump of 34 crimes.

After the selection of the jury and the initial arguments of the lawyers of the two parties, the trial has resumed this Wednesday with the statement of the alleged victim.

Trump has not appeared in court, but has written messages on his social network saying that the case is “an invented SCAM”. “This is a fraudulent and false story. Witch Hunt! ”, he has followed on Truth Social. It has not been ruled out that the former president ends up testifying on the stand.

Carroll recounted in his book What do we need men for? a humble proposal that Trump had raped her in the changing rooms of a luxury department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996. The writer recounted her version of events this Wednesday at the trial. She claims that she ran into Trump by chance at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York and he asked her to help him find “something special” as a gift for a woman. The columnist was presenting the television program at that time Ask E.Jean, inspired by his famous magazine column Elle, a successful sexual and sentimental office.

According to Carroll, Trump told her, “Hi, you’re the advice lady.” She replied: “Hello, you are the real estate tycoon”. She has assured that she loved to give advice and that she found it a “wonderful” prospect to advise Trump.

According to her version, Trump took her first to the handbags section, then to the hat section and finally to the lingerie section. The tycoon grabbed a bodysuit grayish lilac in color, he asked her to try it on and accompanied her. When the changing room door was closed, he lunged at her, pushed her against the wall, hitting her head. She has said that she was very confused: “I didn’t want to make a scene. I know it sounds strange.”

Somewhat excited, she said that Trump held her against the wall and taking advantage of her weight, put his hands under her dress and pulled down her stockings. She “was pushing him back. She was too scared to think (…) she pulled down my stockings and her hand, her fingers entered my vagina, which was extremely painful, ”she said. Then Trump “curled” her fingers, always according to her version. “As I sit here today, I still feel it,” she added. “So, what happened?” the lawyer asked. “Then he inserted her penis,” she replied.

The writer does not remember saying “no” and admits that she did not yell. She has also explained that she didn’t write it in her diary out of her superstition, because she didn’t like to pick up such bad things. When asked if she remembers how long her alleged assault lasted, Carroll replied: “Very few minutes, very few. That is another thing that surprised me”, according to the account of the media specialized in Law & Crime courts, present in the room.

Carroll has stated that she told her friend Lisa Birnbach about it, believing that she might have thought it was funny. Asked why he thought that, Carroll replies: “I hadn’t processed it. He hadn’t processed what was going on.” Asked if he thought any part of it was funny today, Carroll replied: “No, it was tragic.” His friend Lisa, who is called as a witness, replied: “He has raped you. He has raped you, E. Jean. You should go to the police, “according to her account, to which the alleged victim replied:” No way. “She said, ‘I’ll go with you.'”

The writer recalled that she also told another friend, the presenter Carol Martin, and that Martin advised her not to report it. “Keep it to yourself,” she recalls that she advised Martin. “He has 200 lawyers. He will bury you ”. Martin is also subpoenaed to testify.

Asked why she remained silent, Carroll has said: “I would never report something like that.” And she added: “Roger Ailes [su jefe, ejecutivo de la Fox] I would have fired. He was a friend of Donald Trump”. She has also said: “She was embarrassed. I thought it was my fault.” And he has added that people see sexually abused women as “dirty merchandise”.

“Have you had a sentimental relationship since the attack?” Asked the lawyer. “No”, he answered. “Because?” After a pause, she said: “The short answer is: because Donald Trump raped me.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.