The French writer Dominique Lapierre, known above all for books such as The city of happiness eitherIs Paris burning? Y oh jerusalemmade together with Larry Collins and which sold millions of copies, has died at the age of 91, as confirmed his widow to the French publication var-matin. Novelist, essayist and journalist, he was for many years a reporter for the magazine Paris Match, first in the USSR and then in India. It was precisely from that experience that the inspiration arose for perhaps his most famous and successful novel, The city of happiness, published in 1985, set in a suburb of Calcutta and built, according to Lapierre himself, based on what he himself saw on the outskirts of the Indian city. The author allocated part of the income generated by the book to the fight against the same poverty that he described in the work.

The book had such an impact that, according to Il Corriere della SeraMany young people decided to volunteer or study Medicine after reading it. And that the same newspaper remembers that, when he raised the project, Lapierre received a skeptical response from his editor. In short, that the life of a rickshaw driver, a girl who collects coal or a Swiss nurse or an English tie salesman living in India would not interest anyone. Precisely the opposite happened. And the writer, who was already enjoying the fame generated by his historical and literary reconstructions along with Larry Collins, received the final push towards glory.

Born in 1931 in Châtelaillon, France, into a family of diplomats, he suffered World War II from Paris and undertook a trip to Mexico, the United States and Canada in the late forties from which he published his first book, A dollar every thousand kilometers, published in Spain by Ediciones B. The title was based on the reality of his journey, an adventure of 32,000 kilometers with just 32 dollars in his pocket.

In 1965, together with Collins, public Is Paris burning? (Planet), detailed reconstruction of the days before the liberation of the French capital during World War II, made from dozens of testimonies. Precisely, the rigor of the investigation and documentation, together with the literary quality, were some of the most celebrated hallmarks of the works of Lapierre and Collins, correspondent for the magazine Newsweek. So it was also for Oh, Jerusalem (Planet), once again co-written by four hands, focused on the birth of the State of Israel and still considered one of the best sources to understand one of the most troubled areas on the planet.

Other of his best-known books are freedom tonight —about the birth of India and Pakistan, which involved four years of work and a journey of more than 250,000 kilometers in search of places and testimonies— and… Or will you mourn for me —about the life of the bullfighter El Cordobés, where the Civil War, Francoism and bullfighting parade in the background— (both on Planet, with Collins). In the seventies, the reporter couple became a key reference in narrative journalism. And, incidentally, he achieved millionaire income.

After the success of The city of happiness, translated into more than 30 languages, Lapierre He founded the homonymous NGO with his wife, focused on collecting funds to fight poverty in India. And he strengthened his already powerful link with the country even more: after a meeting with Mother Teresa of Calcutta, he launched a long series of initiatives and associations to support Indian health care, as well as some of the most punished groups in the country: leprosy patients, children with disabilities, marginalized women. Her profile as an activist came together and mixed with that of a writer, who gave conferences throughout Europe and thus raised new funds for the most needy Indians. Il Corriere della Sera he cites an estimate by Lapierre himself, according to which he had devoted as much as $65 million to his social battles. And also to inequality and injustice in India he is dedicated It was midnight in Bhopal, co-written with Spanish Javier Moro, account of the true story of a cloud of toxic gas that caused thousands of deaths in the Indian city of Bhopal after escaping from an American factory.

On June 10, 2012, a fall caused head trauma and slipped into a coma, from which he awoke to undergo lengthy rehabilitation. He did not write again, but his books had already remained in the memory of millions of readers.

