AND died at the age of 72 Daniele Del Giudice: writer, critic and journalist would have been awarded next Saturday to the Campiello for his career. For some time seriously ill, Del Giudice passed away last night. Discovered by Italo Calvino, Del Giudice was considered “one of the most important contemporary writers“.

After working for Evening country he made his debut in literature in 1983 with the novel “Wimbledon stadium“. Del Giudice got it numerous awards including the Viareggio Opera Prima Prize in 1983, the Giovanni Comisso Literary Prize in 1985, the Bergamo Prize in 1986, Bangutta in 1995 and, twice, in 1994 and 1997, he was selected for Campiello. In 2002, he received the Feltrinelli Prize from the Accademia dei Lincei for fiction.