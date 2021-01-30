Russian writer Maria Arbatova on Saturday, January 30, said that People’s Artist of Russia, Soviet pop singer Alla Yoshpe died of heart problems.

“As far as I know, this is not COVID, but the heart. Doctors have done everything that is possible “, – quotes her words REN TV…

The writer stressed that the singer has been treated in the hospital for a long time. Arbatova added that she had been friends with Yoshpe for many years and that she was an enchanting person, gifted with beauty, intelligence and charm.

According to her, the artist’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 2. The place and time of parting should be reported by daughter Yoshpe.

The fact that Yoshpe died at the 84th year of life, Arbatova reported earlier on the same day.

Alla Yoshpe was born in 1937 in Moscow. Her duet with her husband Stakhan Rakhimov was especially popular in the 60s and 70s. In 2002, the couple received the title of People’s Artist of Russia.