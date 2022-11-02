The world of literature, blogs and cinema is in mourning for the disappearance of Julie Powell. There writer of the film Julie & Julia at 30 she had stopped working in a call center, tired of that profession. On her blog, which later became famous, she had told about her passion for cooking, which later became a very successful feature film. Julie Powell was 49 years old.

Julie Powell was 49 years old. At 30 she had quit her job in a call center, to keep a diary of her about her passion, cooking. She had set a goal: to cook a different dish every day, taken from an old recipe book from 1961, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking“, By Julia Child.

Julia Child was a famous cook, writer and television personality of the 1960s. Julie’s story had become a book, making 524 recipes in 365 days. Then it became a movie, called Julie & Julia, starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, written and directed by Nora Ephron.

Julie Powell passed away on October 26th due to cardiac arrest. She was in her house Olivebridge, in the state of New York. Her husband Eric, who had always supported her with her blog, opened in 2002 and became a source of inspiration for many food influencers, broke the news.

After the first book, Julie & Julia, he had also published another book, which was equally successful. The title of the second book is “Cleaving: a Story of Marriage, Meat, and Obsession“.

The writer, born Julie Foster, she was born on April 20, 1973: she also had a brother. Raised in Austin, Texas, she graduated from Amherst College in 1995 with a major in theater and creative writing.

Julie had married Eric Powell in 1998: the writer leaves the editor of Archeology magazine, with whom she had been together for years.