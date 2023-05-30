Baza: fragments of a drone that attacked Moscow fell on the territory of a private school

The wreckage of one of the drones that took part in the attack on Moscow fell on the territory of a private school in the Moscow region. This was reported Telegram-Baza channel.

It is specified that the unmanned aerial vehicle fell at about 6:30 am on the territory of a private school in Odintsovo. According to the channel, residents of the village of Romashkovo heard the sounds of the explosion. The wreckage of the destroyed UAV was found by a school security guard. The find was later reported to the police.

On May 30, drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow region. In the capital, they ended up in three residential buildings: on Profsoyuznaya Street, on Atlasova Street in New Moscow and on Leninsky Prospekt. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin specified that the buildings were damaged, two people turned to doctors for help.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry called this attack a terrorist attack and said that in total eight aircraft-type drones were involved in it.