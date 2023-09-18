Razvozhaev: debris from a drone shot down over Crimea fell on a farm in Sevastopol

The wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAV), shot down over Crimea on the evening of September 17, fell on a farm located on the northern side of Sevastopol. The city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev spoke about this in his Telegram-channel.

“No harm done. No damage to objects was recorded. All forces and services continue to be in a state of combat readiness,” Razvozhaev wrote. The fall of the drone debris was determined by the rescue service.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of a new attempt at a terrorist attack by Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation. The drone was shot down by air defense systems on duty over the southwestern part of the Crimean peninsula.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of four more drones over Crimea. They were shot down over the northwestern and eastern coasts of the peninsula.