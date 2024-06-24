The wreck of the Quest, the ship of Anglo-Irish explorer Ernest Shackleton’s last expedition, has finally been found. Shackleton died aboard the Quest on January 5, 1922, aged just 47, during his fourth voyage to Antarctica. The explorer died of a heart attack while crossing the South Atlantic.

The ship, after Shackleton’s death, continued to be used for decades. The Quest was used in rescue operations, exploration voyages and even in seal hunting. During one of these hunts, in 1962, the ship sank in the ice of the Labrador Sea in the North Atlantic. Now, at 390 meters deep, her remains have been identified thanks to an international expedition led by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

The discovery of the Quest is particularly significant as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of Shackleton’s birth

The research was meticulous: historic logbooks and maps were carefully re-examined, and the data collected was processed with modern technology to determine the exact location of the sinking. The sonars, used by experts from the Marine Institute at the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, did the rest.

David Mearns, a wreck hunter who participated in the expedition, said: “I can definitively confirm that we have found the wreck of the Quest. It’s intact.”. The high-resolution sonar images perfectly match the ship’s known dimensions and structural characteristics. “They are also consistent with events that occurred at the time of the sinking,” Mearns added.

John Geiger, CEO of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and leader of the expedition, underlined the importance of the find.

“The discovery of the Quest is one of the final chapters in the extraordinary story of Sir Ernest Shackleton,” Geiger said.

“Shackleton was known for his courage and brilliance as a leader in crisis situations. The tragic irony is that his death was the only death on any of the ships under his direct command.”

What do you think of this incredible discovery? Share your reflections in the comments!