For the case of death Michele Mazzucato and Tommaso Saggioro7-year-old children who lost their lives crushed under an icebox in a malga near Verona, was archiving required. The families of the two small children are angry, against a request that appears absurd. They were all on a trip to the mountains on that sad day when the two best friends met such a terrible end.

No one guilty in the death of Mickey and Tommy the two 7-year-old children who died in the collapse of an icebox while they were in the mountains near Verona with family and friends. Two years after the event, the prosecutor’s office asked for the investigation to be closed.

However, the families of the two children oppose the prosecutor’s decision, because they want justice for “the two angels who flew away too soon“. The relatives of the children want the truth and are asking for the investigation to be reopened. The deaths of two innocent children cannot go unpunished, family members say.

Michele Mazzucato and Tommaso Saggioro were more than friends, they were practically brothers. They were born within days of each other and grew up together. And together they found death on July 3, 2021.

The parents of the two children are united in mourning, they are also in asking the justice to reveal what happened and who is responsible. According to the Veronese prosecutor, however, what happened could not have been foreseen or prevented, therefore the only suspect, the co-owner of the land where the ice house is located, will be acquitted.

Michele Mazzucato and Tommaso Saggioro, no one responsible for what happened to them

The story took place in Lessinia, in the province of Verona. It was supposed to be a day of fun in the mountains, but for the two friends it turned into a tragedy. The structure, where the children who frequented that area often played, did not hold up that time.

In a few seconds the children fell into the hole and pieces of marble fell on top of them. The parents immediately rescued them, they were a short distance away. But they couldn’t do anything for them.