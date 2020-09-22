With the winners of the last Open, that of Sardinia, as godmothers (Gemma Triay and Lucia Sainz), this morning the Menorca Open, which is the seventh tournament on this calendar that the WPT is organizing according to the sanitary measures to contain the pandemic, and which includes as a novelty the Master of Barcelona in two weeks. For those needs in the Pabellón de Menorca there will only be 300 people, guests of the players, sponsors and the organizationWith which Triay, the best Balearic player ever, will not be able to have the support of the local fans that have her as a reference.

This Wednesday the final pictures will be decided at the expense of the arrival of all those registered with the recovery of players who have dropped out of previous tournaments due to Covid. 19. For example, Pablo Lima, who withdrew at the Valencia Open and tested positive, is registered to play this new Open with Paquito Navarro. The return of Carmen Villalba, passed the positive, with Veronica Vírseda.

Even if the couple covid by definition it’s new: Juani Mieres and Piñeiro, who will play together in Mahón, and who were not in Sardinia because they tested positive, and they are one of the many novelties that will be seen in Menorca.

Notable low is the couple Marta Marrero with Paula Josemaría; Marta’s injury in Cagliari leaves her out of the competition, and she will not be Cecilia Reiter, you lose what remains of faith season, but Carolina Navarro has quickly found a partner, the Cantabrian Sara Ruiz (25 years).