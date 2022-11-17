Performing the tasks of regulating traffic flows, Senior Warrant Officer Ivan Bulanchikov received information that an armed group of Ukrainian saboteurs was operating in the area of ​​the checkpoint. On Friday, November 18, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the Russian military during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

When the Russian column began to approach the checkpoint, the enemy began to fire artillery and mortars. The senior warrant officer led the convoy along a safe route from under the fire of the artillery of the Ukrainian armed forces, which made it possible to save a large number of vehicles and save people’s lives.

However, Bulanchikov himself received a severe leg injury due to a mortar shell that exploded nearby, but this did not prevent him from completing his combat mission.

“For courage and heroism shown in the course of carrying out combat missions, senior warrant officer Ivan Bulanchikov was awarded the Order of Courage,” the military department added.

During reconnaissance of destroyed bridges, difficult sections of roads, forest blockages on the routes of movement of a column of the Russian Airborne Forces near one of the settlements, Sergeant Yevgeny Domrachev discovered a group of Ukrainian militants. The saboteurs planned to mine the road along which the convoy of Russian equipment was supposed to pass.

Assessing the strength of the radicals, Sergeant Domrachev with his unit made a roundabout maneuver and, going behind enemy lines, attacked swiftly. During the battle, he was wounded and independently provided first aid to himself. The serviceman continued to fight and destroyed the BMP of the nationalists along with the crew. Deprived of fire support, the militants fled from the battlefield.

When trying to destroy the command post of Russian units in the tactical direction, Ukrainian militants opened massive artillery and mortar fire on it. Assessing the situation, junior sergeant Sergei Filippov organized the evacuation of equipment. Showing courage and bravery, he personally brought three units of communications equipment out of the artillery fire into the forest, where he disguised it. So the actions of the junior sergeant made it possible to avoid large losses in personnel and military equipment, as well as to maintain stable management of the group.

Earlier, on November 17, the deputy commander of the automobile platoon of the signal company, sergeant Serhiy Chetin, was responsible for moving the command and staff vehicle to the position of the liaison officer when the column of the battalion tactical group (BTG) came under massive mortar fire from Ukrainian nationalists. In a safe place, he betrayed to the higher headquarters information about the attack and the coordinates of the positions of the nationalists who attacked the column.

Russia’s special operation to protect civilians in Donbass, which began on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region against the backdrop of shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.