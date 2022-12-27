Russian Ministry of Defense: BMP commander Shomin with a group of 6 hours held the defense of occupied positions

The commander of the infantry fighting vehicle (BMP), sailor Nikita Shomin, with a reconnaissance group of the Russian military, held the defense of the occupied positions for six hours, when the fire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell on the combat vehicle under his command. They write about it “News” with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the explosion of equipment, the BMP crew and personnel were seriously injured. Sailor Shomin rendered first aid to himself and his comrades, took command of the group and led the personnel out of the damaged car into the adjacent forest belt. There, the Russian military took an advantageous position and organized defense.

During the defensive battle, another team of Russian military personnel joined Shomin’s group. Under heavy artillery and infantry fire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Shomin’s group fought for six hours and held their positions. The Ukrainian military, having suffered significant losses, retreated.

