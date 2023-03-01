It sounded like a lame satire, but it turned out to be the bitter truth. The municipality of Wörthersee only decided that car enthusiasts are no longer welcome because they want a greener image. The annual GTI-Treffen in Austria dies an infamous death after forty years. At least that’s what everyone thought. Volkswagen is now taking over the baton itself and is organizing GTI-Treffen in Wolfsburg.

We don’t have to explain to Volkswagen fans that Wolfsburg is where Volkswagen is located. The city was also literally once built to house factory workers. In Wolfsburg you will also find Autostadt, which is a kind of Volkswagen amusement park with a museum and other pavilions. According to Autozeitung this is also the place where GTI-Treffen will take place.

No Wörthersee this year, but no Wolfsburg either

Volkswagen needs a little more time to organize GTI-Treffen in Wolfsburg, so the big meeting will not take place this year. However, in 2024 you can go to the meeting for Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra and all other brands of the Volkswagen Group. Of course you can also come and watch if you drive a BMW or Renault.

Volkswagen promises that the GTI-Treffen in Wolfsburg in 2024 will have “some highlights” and “surprises”. In previous years, Volkswagen also regularly brought a nice show model to Wörthersee. With a home game like this, we can imagine that Volkswagen wants to use the meeting as a stage for bigger reveals, such as a new GTI.

Our GTI fans are of great importance to Volkswagen and therefore the exchange with them is very dear to us. “After the GTI Meeting at Lake Wörthersee was unfortunately cancelled, we quickly decided to offer the GTI fan community in Wolfsburg a new home for the event.” The most important thing according to the brand is that fans meet and talk during the event.

When is the GTI-Treffen in Wolfsburg in 2024?

There is not yet a date for the new GTI-Treffen for 2024. Normally the meeting is held sometime in the summer, around June. A big advantage is that Wolfsburg is a lot closer to the Dutch than Wörthersee – the distance is now about 5 hours away instead of 12 hours away. This way you can spontaneously go up and down for a day next year.